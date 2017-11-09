Lost At E Minor
Umm, did Scarlett Moffatt just get her nips out on live TV?
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Umm, did Scarlett Moffatt just get her nips out on live TV?
News

Umm, did Scarlett Moffatt just get her nips out on live TV?

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

We can sometimes understand celebrities getting their outfit choice a little (or a lot) wrong. But this is just too far.

Okay, celebrities are faced with paparazzi and red-carpet galas on the daily, so it’s fair that every once in a while a costume slip up might occur.

JT is a killer for being involved in wardrobe malfunctions, for instance.

Although, when you’re waltzing around in front of a camera on live TV, you would think that you would plan a modest outfit. Not Scarlett Moffatt.

No, she went right ahead and got her bosoms out on national TV. So to speak, at least.

This may be the best wardrobe malfunction of 2017. Don’t celebs have stylists for this exact reason!? Well, the poor English reality TV personality had to learn the hard way that stylists may not always have your best interests at heart.

The dress was a printed pattern of intricate, flowing chains, but from a distance it was slightly more provocative.

After the broadcast, Moffatt tweeted “Love my little boobie dress.”

O… k. If she’s happy, we’re happy!

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment