Chris Rock’s sexual harassment themed stand-up completely bombs at NY club

Amid the recent wave of sexual scandals that has taken Hollywood by storm, comedian Chris Rock decided to try out some “sexual harassment” themed material at his performance last week at the Comedy Cellar in NY.

The thing is, his jokes were so out of touch the audience booed him out of the stage.

Chris Rock is definitively a contemporary genius of comedy, a complete master or rhythm, with blunt punchlines that feel as uncomfortable as they are hilarious.

His stint on Saturday Night Live in the early 90’s is the stuff of legend, and he’s been one of the few comedians to make the jump to the big screen with huge success and star in a couple of Blockbuster hits in the process.

In February, Rolling Stone published a poll of who they consider to be the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, and among a list of illustrious names such as Woody Allen, Louis C.K, Andy Kaufman and Steve Martin, Chris Rock ranked 5th.

His talent is undeniable, but his November 2 performance bombed terribly. He was in NY shooting a Netflix special at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and after doing the show he decided to drop in at the Comedy Cellar in the Village with his pal Jeff Ross to test out some new material.

“They cry rape because they want money,” said Rock in a jest, before adding that right now he wouldn’t even dare to hire a cleaning lady in order to avoid any accusations.

“I’ve seen him before and he was hysterical, but this wasn’t funny at all,” said one woman attending the show.

“Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women who were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out.”

Rock’s jokes got such a negative and awkward reaction from the audience that he exited the stage in silence. Ross was billed to perform right after him and said, “Now that we got that Chris Rock kid out of the way…” in an effort to ease up the atmosphere.

Both the club and Rock’s publicist declined to comment.