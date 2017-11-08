Lost At E Minor
Weatherman still delivers the forecast despite losing his head
Inigo del Castillo
On Halloween, meteorologist Alex Deakin of the UK’s Met Office gave viewers a spooky… heads up on the local weather.

A clip of the broadcast shows the weatherman carrying his head under one arm as he delivers the day’s forecast. Nothing to worry about, though. Everyone at the station kept a cool head about the matter and Deakin soon got his noggin back – immediately after they turned off the green screen.

Here’s how they did it:

Equally amusing his how the studio even changed the names of towns and cities, as well as the colours of the map, to match the occasion. Thankfully, Deakin’s prediction of “blood showers” over parts of western Scotland didn’t come true!

Via Geekologie

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

