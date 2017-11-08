Weatherman still delivers the forecast despite losing his head

On Halloween, meteorologist Alex Deakin of the UK’s Met Office gave viewers a spooky… heads up on the local weather.

A clip of the broadcast shows the weatherman carrying his head under one arm as he delivers the day’s forecast. Nothing to worry about, though. Everyone at the station kept a cool head about the matter and Deakin soon got his noggin back – immediately after they turned off the green screen.

Here’s how they did it:

Here's a peek behind the scenes of our #Halloween forecast, @alexdeakin had the helping hand of the headless @ChrisPage90 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/6J0G6rK4h2 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 31, 2017

Equally amusing his how the studio even changed the names of towns and cities, as well as the colours of the map, to match the occasion. Thankfully, Deakin’s prediction of “blood showers” over parts of western Scotland didn’t come true!

Via Geekologie