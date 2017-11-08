Lost At E Minor
The ugly Christmas romper is the new ugly Christmas sweater
The ugly Christmas romper is the new ugly Christmas sweater

By Inigo

Earlier this year, the RompHim changed the way see rompers forever. Now as the year winds down, the male romper is back – and it’s about to change Christmas too.

Florida-based company ‘Get on Fleek’ is selling a line of rompers that are made to look like ugly Christmas (and Hannukah) sweaters. Available for both men and women, the holiday-themed clothes are great for those living in warmer climates, as well as those who want to make a scene at the next family reunion.

The collection comes in four designs: a traditional Christmas pattern, a Santa suit, an elf costume, and a Hannukah-inspired romper with a menorah and the phrase “Let’s Get Lit.”

The best part is that it comes with a zipper fly, so you won’t have to strip naked every time you have to take a piss.

The rompers sell for US$99 (AUS$129), but will soon go up to $139.99 (AUS$182). You can check out their website to find out more.

