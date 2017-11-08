This slot machine was ‘rigged’ to give more Halloween candy to kids

To put a spin (literally) on Halloween, web designer Canton Becker and his family built a candy slot machine for trick-or-treaters.

The machine featured a computer monitor hooked up to a wooden stand, complete with a lever and a tube for the slot. Each child was asked to deposit their own candy, then pull the lever. If a row of monster pictures lined up, they’d get at least double of what they wagered.

And by the looks of it, the house generously did not let a single child go home empty-handed.

“At a minimum, kids would get twice as much candy as they put in, and sometimes much, much more – for example when winning the triple-clown jackpot,” said Becker.

No tricks here, just treats!

Via Laughing Squid