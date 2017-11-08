Sia discovers a creep trying to sell her naked pic, she releases it for free (NSFW)

Beloved Aussie pop star Sia released a pic of her butt on Twitter after finding out a paparazzi was selling it to the highest bidder. Sia 1 Creep 0.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” she wrote in a Tweet accompanied by a long lense creep shot of her naked back standing on a balcony. The photograph is apparently taken from far away without her knowledge.

It seems the nosy paparazzi was selling a bundle with another 14 of her pictures, and even took the time to watermark the image with a “client preview” disclaimer.

“If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you receive and additional 14 images,” the seller says.

Sia’s move is pretty audacious taking into account she’s known for camera-shy and reserved.

Her wording was particularly on spot, because aside from ruining this unscrupulous guy’s sale and dilating any potential “scandal”, she actually managed to promote her upcoming album “Everyday Is Christmas” to be released this November the 17th.

The new LP will be her first with Atlantic Records, co-written and co-produced with longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin.

Steamy photo leaks have been a recurrent headache for celebrities since the infamous “fappening” back in 2014, when a collection of over 500 private pictures of various stars, mostly women, were posted on 4chan and later shared in multiple sites across the web.

The images were obtained by hackers who exploited a security vulnerability of Apple’s iCloud API, which allowed them to have unlimited attempts at guessing their victims’ passwords. The FBI has investigated hundreds of people and so far two individuals have been convicted to sentences up to 18 months.

At the time the scandal sparked a furious discussion that delved in multiple areas, from the legal and the technological to the moral.