The mermaid food group has a new addition: Sparkly Mermaid Churros

We are literally the mermaid trend – food, hair, even nails – but the latest addition to the craze has got to be our absolute fave.

Summer calls for sand, surf, and sparkles, and the sparkles we hope to be enjoying this summer is the sugary glitter of mermaid churros. The mermaid churros have been invented by The Loop, a churros shop in Westminster, California, and boy, did they get it right!

The churro cafe is gaining popularity thanks to their exciting new mermaid range which features a loop churro with blueberry glaze and a mermaid tail sweet.

🎼 But who cares… No big deal… I want moooorrree 🎵 Catch yourself a Mermaid Chilled Loop Churro! 👸🏻✨🐚🌊➰🍦 #theloopchurros #stayintheloop 📷: @hungryhugh A post shared by THE LOOP: Handcrafted Churros (@theloopchurros) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

That SPARKLE tho… ✨ Our Mermaid Churros are available for a limited time only. Catch one before they swim away 🌊👸🏻🐚➰ #theloopchurros #stayintheloop 📷: @ireneywinnie A post shared by THE LOOP: Handcrafted Churros (@theloopchurros) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

The creator, Jed Cartojano, told Cosmo, “We were initially going to create a unicorn-themed churro, but I hated how late we were with catching the trend. The Loop has always been about creating trends or being in the forefront of what trends are to come. To me, mermaids are the new unicorns. Instead of focusing on unicorn rainbow colours, we went with sparkle.”

Aside from mermaid treats, The Loop boasts some other pretty hectic looped churro desserts, and we are extremely impressed.

Matcha Crunch + Cookies N' Cream = 😋😋😋 We're open til 11! #theloopchurros #stayintheloop 📷: @maggiemays_happydays A post shared by THE LOOP: Handcrafted Churros (@theloopchurros) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Try not to drool on your keyboard…

Brb, booking flights to California right now.

Via Cosmopolitan