Final Fantasy VII, hentai found in Osama Bin Laden’s 2011 compound

Recently, the CIA released 470,000 files recovered from Osama Bin Laden’s Pakistan compound, where he was killed by US forces in 2011. Some of the files include propaganda videos, audio correspondence, and… hentai?

The files, according to CIA director Mike Pompeo, were disclosed “to gain further insights into the plans and workings” of Al Qaeda. They also give us a glimpse of what Bin Laden’s fighters (or possibly Bin Laden himself) might have been up to during their idle time.

Many of the files – such as public speeches, jihadist imagery, and personal journals – were typical of terrorist organisations. Some digital artifacts, however, were found to be quite unexpected.

Not kidding: Osama Bin Laden had a big folder of classic game emulator cover art/screens and he LOVED weird bootleg babe games pic.twitter.com/zL58G3wZIa — David Thorpe (@Arr) November 1, 2017

Bin Laden: The Horny Gamer Years pic.twitter.com/upFVqYpF1O — David Thorpe (@Arr) November 1, 2017

Among those were pirated films, Arabic-subtitled anime, and erotic games. This includes copyrighted material like Batman: Gotham Knight, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, and Final Fantasy VII – though it’s unclear if the latter refers to the game or the CG film.

Also found was an Arabic-subtitled version of Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed in the US. It’s an anime about a boy detective who solves crimes.

So there you have it. Al Qaeda: worldwide terrorist organisation, haters of America, former hide-and-seek champions, and now, fans of anime.

Via Gizmodo