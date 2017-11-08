Everyone is calling this female felon as ‘Mugshot Bae’

“The only crime she committed was stealing my heart.”

Last week, a female gang member named Mirella Ponce was pulled over by the cops and was found to have a gun in her car while she was travelling with her baby. The 20-year-old was later charged with possession of a firearm, and booked into jail on a felony, with bail set at US$155,000 ($AUS202,000).

Her mugshot, which showed her with neck and chest tattoos reading “Love is pain” and “pain is pleasure,” made the news. But it wasn’t her crime that made her photo go viral, but rather, her looks.

Social media has been on a frenzy since Fresno Police in California published her mugshot. Some have labelled her as ‘Mugshot Bae’, while others have even gone as far as offering to pay bail for her – which has been set at US$100,000 (AUS$130,000).

“I don’t know what’s cuter, her or this gun,” said one commenter, talking about Ponce’s purple gun. Another person added, “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart.”

Others have noted how disturbing it is to see people be less concerned with crime and be more fascinated by the felon’s potential modeling career.

Three years ago, Jeremy Meeks originally became ‘Prison Bae’ after he was arrested for gun possession and his mugshot received worldwide attention. After serving time, the former inmate became a model, and has been living the good life with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

According to a Hollywood Life report, Meeks and his agent have agreed that Ponce has modeling potential.

“Now Jeremy is taking to find this girl and introduce her to his agent. Jeremy thinks that her life could possibly be transformed the same way his was. He thinks this is his way to give back and show some gratitude. He found a great life outside of prison and he would love to change her life too.”

Via The Daily Dot