These beautiful nude photos show the delicate beauty of the the female body [NSFW]

A Los Angeles based photographer has created art that shows the flexibility and daintiness of the human body.
Photographer Sal Moriarity has captured the provocative nature and intensity of two models in a series called Pretzel Girls. He’s captured the alluring symmetry of the girls while highlighting the flexibility and strength of the female body.
The images are taken in a relaxed atmosphere, however the models Alana Schoen and Bridget Avildsen are definitely a talent to admire. The way that the human female form that is captured is absolutely stunning.
Via Juxtapoz
