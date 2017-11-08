Barber who cuts hair for the homeless for free given his own barbershop

Philadelphia-based barber Brennon Jones made headlines last year for taking the personal initiative to cut the hair of homeless people. His heartwarming act of generosity has inspired another man to give him his own barbershop.

Brennon recalls the time he came across a homeless man on his way to work. He gave him a dollar, but couldn’t stop thinking throughout the day about what else he could’ve done to help him more effectively.

He felt he had his talent to give, so decided to take to the streets to offer free haircuts to homeless people.

The very first video he posted of his quest racked more than two million views on YouTube, making him an overnight sensation. Since then he has been featured in various TV interviews and has earned mentions in countless news outlets.

Aside from providing a haircut, Brennon also hands out a light lunch and a small kit with socks, toothpaste, and other toiletries all out of his pocket.

His mission continues to this day, as he proudly states, “Me personally, I think I surpassed a thousand haircuts, so many I stopped counting. So it’s been a good year so far.”

Brennon’s life-changing enterprise seemed to be destined to slow down during the upcoming holidays, as the low temperatures of winter would render the streets intolerable. This is where fellow barber Sean Johnson stepped in.

“When I found out, well I need to be part of that. I need to see what I can do to help,” Sean said.

He has now provided a new site for Jones to operate without restrictions, absolutely free of charge. The new barbershop will open next month.

Brennon recalls the moment he received the shop. “He said ‘listen, I’ve got a building I want you to come check out’. He said ‘do you like this place?’ I said ‘yeah I like it’, he tossed me the key and said ‘it’s yours’.”

So, what will you do for others today?

Via Fox News