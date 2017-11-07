Lost At E Minor
Stefan Kostarelis
It’s the best thing since Cheeto Harambe.

A picture of a dog’s ear which has a striking resemblance to U.S President Donald Trump has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

User “Unlikely Lad” tweeted the pic on Sunday. Here it is in all its glory:

An instant viral sensation, the odd picture has received 16,000 retweets and 40,000 likes.

The owner of the pooch came forward soon after the picture began to spread revealing that Trump’s likeness is living inside a two-year-old beagle named Chief.

Here’s Chief, totally unaware of the evil that lurks within his ear.

The general consensus on Twitter is that this is kinda disgusting and rather unfortunate for the dog.

There have also been suggestions that the pup would make a better president than Trump.

It turns out there may actually be something wrong with Chief’s ears.

His owner has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £450 to pay Chief’s vet bill.

Apparently, Chief loves sniffing the ground and a lot of dirt ends up in his ears. This has led to some “inflammation/ irritation and head swinging” according to his owner. So far the campaign has raised £35.

Cheeto Harambe fetched $100,000 on Ebay so the owner should probably set her sights higher.

This has not the first time Trump has appeared in something.

In August, German police seized thousands of orange ecstasy tablets in the shape of Trump’s head.

It’s unclear where Trump’s image will show up next. Keep your eyes peeled as these are surely signs of the apocalypse.

