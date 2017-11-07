‘He was a monster’: Kevin Spacey’s brother drops some seriously disturbing allegations

Kevin Spacey’s brother has made some shocking revelations about the family’s dark upbringing and turbulent past.

The story is so sordid it sounds like it was taken from a House of Cards script.

Randall Fowler, a Rod Stewart impersonator and limousine driver in Idaho told The Mail back in 2004 how they were brought up in a “house of horrors” characterized by constant abuse from their father, Thomas Geoffrey Fowler, an alleged ultra-right wing sadist.

Fowler said that his father allegedly joined the American Nazi party when he and his brother were just boys, and even sported a trimmed moustache to resemble Adolph Hitler.

The interview has resurfaced 13 years later amidst the sexual harassment scandal currently surrounding the Oscar-winning Kevin Spacey.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused the Hollywood superstar of making sexual advances toward him when he was aged 14, inciting a flurry of other accusations that have shocked the film industry yet again following the Harvey Weinstein scandal in October.

Randall Fowler says his brother turned to acting and changed his name in an attempt to hide from his turbulent past.

“Kevin turned to acting as a little kid,” he said.

“He ditched the name Fowler and created the character of Kevin Spacey to mask a monster. It helped him hide from his demons.

“We grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors. Our violent dad whipped me with a riding crop … I’ve never had children in case that evil personality could be passed on.”

According to Randall’s story, Thomas Geoffrey Fowler lectured his family on white supremacy, repeatedly insisted that the Holocaust was a lie and even made Fowler quit Boy Scouts when he found out the scoutmaster was Jewish.

Randall said he always protected his younger brother Kevin from his father, threatening that he would confront his mother with the truth and “destroy the family”.

“His fans love the sinister characters he plays, but he’s not acting, that’s really him. He hid behind his acting career to maintain a secret sordid life and in reality he was a monster,” he said.

“I’ve long suspected there was a dark side to him. I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him.”

The torrid scandal surrounding Spacey has seen his popular Netflix show House of Cards cancelled, with the same fate given to his upcoming biopic about political commentator and writer Gore Vidal.

Spacey tweeted an apology following Rapp’s accusation, but the odd tone of the message was quickly criticised by other users.