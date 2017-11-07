Believe it or not, these magnificent wedding gowns are made entirely out of toilet paper!

Weddings can get a tad expensive, and one clever way to cut costs is to make your own dress… out of toilet paper!

Plus, if you damage your dress on the big day, you can just nip to the loo and fix it right up.

Ten women from across America competed in a runway competition – the 13th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Competition. In an attempt to nab the top prize of $10,000, they had to design and create a wedding dress made entirely from bog roll, with a little help from glue, tape, and thread.

All in all, the women used a combined total of 247 toilet rolls to create their works of art. That’s a whole lotta poop paper!

The dresses were a spectacular expression of creativity and DIY skills, and the winner of the competition this year was Kari Curletto, who designed a dress with a nearly-two-metre detachable cathedral train and 1,500 hand-cut butterflies. Yes, all from toilet paper. Other ladies created dresses which featured floral embellishments, headpieces and flowers.

The dresses are actually stunning, but we’re not planning on walking toilet paper down the aisle ourselves.

