This ‘Stranger Things’ candle holder ‘bleeds’ every time you use it

It can’t hold a candle to Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of Eleven, but it does literally hold a candle.
Online store Firebox is pre-selling a Stranger Things candle holder that looks like the series’ beloved character Eleven. More than just resembling her, the product does something even better: it even bleeds like her.
No need for an exhausting psychokinetic episode to make the item work. Simply melt a red candle inside the ceramic bust, and ‘blood’ will start trickling out of her nostrils.
It’s so amusing (and strange) that Millie Bobby Brown herself tweeted about it!
I need this! So cool ❤️ https://t.co/OPA8mjeKIW
— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) October 31, 2017
#StrangerThings Eleven candle bleeds wax! My @CNET article https://t.co/QiBcRZk6vL @milliebbrown @DavidKHarbour @Stranger_Things @Firebox pic.twitter.com/1CGxLsxTYs
— Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) October 31, 2017
The ornament comes with two red candles and a handy nose picker, just in case all that wax clogs up her nostrils. It’s now available for pre-order for US$36 (AUS$46) at the Firebox website.
Via Geekologie
