This ‘Stranger Things’ candle holder ‘bleeds’ every time you use it

It can’t hold a candle to Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of Eleven, but it does literally hold a candle.

Online store Firebox is pre-selling a Stranger Things candle holder that looks like the series’ beloved character Eleven. More than just resembling her, the product does something even better: it even bleeds like her.

No need for an exhausting psychokinetic episode to make the item work. Simply melt a red candle inside the ceramic bust, and ‘blood’ will start trickling out of her nostrils.

It’s so amusing (and strange) that Millie Bobby Brown herself tweeted about it!

I need this! So cool ❤️ https://t.co/OPA8mjeKIW — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) October 31, 2017

The ornament comes with two red candles and a handy nose picker, just in case all that wax clogs up her nostrils. It’s now available for pre-order for US$36 (AUS$46) at the Firebox website.

Via Geekologie