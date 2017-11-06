That little girl who cosplayed as No-Face last year is back

Momo Lu, a kindergartner from Kaohsiung in Taiwan, has outdone herself with a Halloween costume that’s to die for.

Last year, the little girl went viral after she showed up to school dressed as No-Face from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. Her outfit was so scary, she even made one of her classmates cry.

So how do you top a costume like that? Well, this year, Momo and her sister Miemie went as Ryuk and L from Death Note! They even came complete with props – such as Ryuk’s favourite snack, an apple – and got the mannerisms – like L’s iconic squat – pat down.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Momo’s mum Elmo Chan revealed that her daughter came up with the costume idea some three months ago while watching the character dancing to Pen Pineapple Apple Pen.

“Momo loves scary things,” said Chan.

She added that Momo’s classmates expected the girl to come in a terrifying outfit, so no one really got spooked this year – save for that one new student who clearly did not get the memo.

The oddly funny moment was even shown on the nightly news. Skip to the 30-second mark to see it.

When asked how much effort she put in into making the costume, Chan said she spent three hours on it, but added that she didn’t do it for the fame.

“I just wanted to do my best to allow Momo to dress up as the character she wanted,” she said. “I had no idea it would go viral again.”

Sorry, Willem Dafoe, this kindergartner is clearly the better and more popular Ryuk.

Via Bored Panda