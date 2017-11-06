Kevin Spacey’s colleagues are coming out with some pretty horrific allegations

If you haven’t heard, Kevin Spacey is currently facing a whole lot of trouble right now over recent allegations of sexual assault.

According to CNN, an undisclosed former production assistant has added fuel to the fire by putting forth his own allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him.

CNN has reported that they spoke to 8 members of the team working on Netflix’s House of Cards, each in a manner of anonymity “for fear of professional repercussions for speaking out”.

Speaking in an interview, the former production assistant claimed Spacey put his hands down the production assistant’s pants inside a moving car without consent.

“I was in a state of shock,” he told CNN. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.”

The crew member expanded on his version of events, which were corroborated by a coworker who was made aware of Spacey’s alleged behaviour.

It’s reported that the same crew member made a complaint about Spacey months earlier and a supervisor took measures to ensure the pair were never alone together. The assistant said this made him comfortable enough over time to share a vehicle with the actor.

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position,” he said.

“It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

Another anonymous crew member spoke to CNN, alleging Spacey “would come in and massage my shoulders from behind or put his hands around me or touch my stomach sometimes in weird ways that in normal everyday conversation would not be appropriate.”

All of this is coming to light since news broke of actor Anthony Rapp’s claims that Spacey seduced him in 1985 when Rapp was just 14 years old. Spacey said he doesn’t remember the incident but apologised for the possibility of it being true due to his “drunken behaviour” 30 years ago.

He also came out as gay within the apology, which enraged the LGBTQI community with such an announcement being linked to a sexual harassment claim.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Why did Kevin Spacey link an act of sexual assault, with a minor, to an announcement on his homosexuality? — Thomas Hayward (@TEHayward) October 30, 2017

Spacey’s response was also torched on Twitter for being too self-centred, rather than remaining focused on the victim.

Netflix has released a statement saying they “will not be involved with any production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

News.com.au reported the actor’s brother, Randy Fowler, as saying they “grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors”.

“Our violent dad whipped me with a riding crop… I’ve never had children in case that evil personality could be passed on.

“Now it sadly seems one of us may carry those twisted genes and that person might be Kevin.

“His fans love the sinister characters he plays, but he’s not acting, that’s really him. He hid behind his acting career to maintain a secret sordid life and in reality he was a monster.”

Fowler also alleged that their father was brutally abusive and he is afraid that “history is repeating itself”.

All this chatter is only hearsay right now, and no charges or convictions have been reported.