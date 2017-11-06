Hayao Miyazaki has announced the title of his final film

Hayao Miyazaki has come out of retirement (again) to produce one final film (again), the title of which he revealed last weekend.

The anime will be called Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka, which translates to How Do You Live?

The title was inspired by a book of the same name by author Genzaburo Yoshino, who wrote children’s books in the 1930s to express his liberal views without being censored by the Imperial government.

Although Miyazaki didn’t explain whether his film would share the same liberal themes – such as class equality and Marxist economics – he did hint at its role in the story.

“The film is about how this particular book featured prominently in the protagonist’s life,” he said, adding: “It will take three to four years to complete the anime.”

This isn’t the first time the Studio Ghibli founder borrowed a book title for a film. According to the Anime News Network, Kaze Tachinu (The Wind Also Rises) took its name from a novella by Tatsuo Hori.

Via Kotaku