This artist embraces stretch marks by turning them into art

You know what? Just about every woman has stretch marks, and we think it’s time to embrace them.

Living in such an image-obsessed, photoshopped society it can be hard to appreciate our little imperfections. And let me tell you, we all have them. Even the most beautiful Insta-models aren’t perfect. What makes some one beautiful is the way they love themselves.

Barcelona-based feminist and artist Cinta Tort Cartró, known on Instagram as Zinteta, is a woman turning percieved imperfections into perfection with the help of the stroke of a brush.

The artist’s Instagram bombards you with rainbow, pastel, and neon waves painted over stretch marks on various parts of women’s bodies.

The 21-year-old artist told Yahoo Beauty, “It all started as a form of expression, but it quickly turned into social commentary of the male-dominated culture we live in.”

Cartró is 100 per cent focused on fighting for change to society’s outdated, superficial, beauty standards.

“I grew up feeling sometimes out of place,” She explained. “I’m tall and big, so it’s important for me to state in my art that everyone is beautiful and those ‘flaws’ are not that. They make us unique and special.”

Cartró goes beyond painting dainty tiger stripes on stretch marks, and splashes paint all over underwear to describe the controversial beauty of the natural cycles of a woman’s body. She’s destroying stigmas and making some gorgeous art as she goes!

We’re super impressed.

Part II. Emoción a flor de piel. Estoy en shock. GRACIAS. THANK YOU 💜🌱 A post shared by ¿ Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Via Refinery 29