Maroon 5 is getting absolutely dragged for their boneheaded new album title

In early October, the band announced the title of their new album. It, of course, made the news, just not the way they intended it to be.

The title of Maroon 5’s new studio release is Red Pill Blues. It was inspired by that popular scene from The Matrix wherein Neo is offered two pills – a blue and a red one. If he picked the former, he’d stay inside the simulation, but if he chose the latter, he’d wake up to see the real world.

Unfortunately for the band, the term ‘red pill’ has been co-opted by men’s rights activists. It illustrates their ‘awakening’ to feminism’s evil plot to take down men everywhere.

So when Maroon 5 announced their album’s title, they naturally received flak for it. It got so bad that they eventually released a statement to clear things up.

In an interview with HuffPost, guitarist James Valentine explained:

“We’re like, ‘Oh man, of course, like 2017 is the worst.’ We were talking about the scene in ‘The Matrix’ ― do you take the red pill or the blue pill? And the fact that seeing the world for what it is in 2017 can be kind of rough… We had no idea about the association with men’s rights.”

When asked if they plan to change the title, Valentine answered: “It’s out there and I think it’s maybe too late… I think maybe we can reclaim [it] for the good side.”

Suuure. Sure you can, James.

Via HuffPost