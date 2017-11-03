Hot firefighters and native Australian animals are giving us a reason to live in 2018

In the name of all that is holy, the 2018 Australian Firefighters calendar is out, and hoo boy, they’ve got more than a few neurons poppping.

Following this year’s sweat-inducing RSPCA collaboration featuring ALL THE PUPPIES, the 2018 calendar comes in three different flavours.

Option one is your standard, garden variety firefighter calendar, full of muscles, smoke and sweat. It also comes in NSW, Victoria and Queensland editions.

Option two is a repeat of last year’s panty-dropping puppy bonanza. What is it about enormous strong men holding tiny adorable pups? We don’t know, and we don’t really care.

But option three is next year’s gamechanger. It features the hottest male specimens the land Down Under has to offer chilling with the most adorable Australian zoo animals they could find. #OnlyInAustralia

This cheeky little monkey seems to like nibbling on Jackson's nose…. Jackson is a NSW firie and is looking pretty hot in the 2018 calendar!

The Australian Firefighters Calendar, which has been around since 1993, is presently raising funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children’s Hospital Burns unit. Their RSPCA collaborations also raise funds for the animal shelter, and the zoo animal edition will share the profits with Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

In addition, any copy sold in the USA will donate $1 to the victims of the Californian wildfires.

Over the years, the steamy calendar has gathered more than $2,300,000 in sales to help burn units all across Australia to acquire medical equipment and conduct important research to develop less painful treatments for children with burns.

You can get your own copy for $20, which includes shipping within Australia.