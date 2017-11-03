Found At E Minor: This Instagram account makes impossibly tiny Turkish food

Because tiny people need to have their late-night drunk cravings fix too.

For the last couple of years, a number of hobbyists have gone viral over their miniature cooking videos. Using tiny pots, pans, and stoves, they’ve whipped up small versions of omelettes, pancakes, and macarons, among others.

But none have specifically focused on making miniature Turkish food. That is, until now.

Bugün #miniyemek mutfağında zeytinyağlı taze fasulye ve tereyağlı pirinç pilavı vardı. Kendileri parmaklarımın ucunda, videosu da yolda. 🚀 #minifood #miniaturefood #turkishcuisine #chefslife A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Istanbul-based cook ‘Mini Yemek’ puts her culinary skills – and ceramic design training – to good use by creating miniatures of local dishes. These include kebabs, dumplings, and pastries. She also makes food items from other cuisines, like cakes, burgers, quesadillas, and onion rings.

Sote sebzeli dana bonfile ve kıtır kıtır sarımsaklı ekmekler geliyor! 🥖🍖 #miniyemek #dinnertime #miniaturefood A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

“I love watching miniature cooking videos,” she said. “When I saw that nobody from my country has made such videos, I wanted to be the first to do it.”

And that she did. You can see more of the artist’s work on Instagram.

Sıcak Yaz günlerinin en ferahlatıcı ikilisi olan Kısır ve Yoğurtlu Semizotu Salatası geliyor✨🌱 #miniyemek #miniaturefood A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Bugün Patates Püresi ve Maydonuzlu Ev Köftesi günü!✨ #miniyemek #minimutfak #miniaturefood #meatball #potatopuree A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Kış yaklaşıyor! Biz Mini Turşularımızı kurmaya başladık bile✨Ya siz? #miniyemek #minifood #miniaturefood #pickle #turşu 🥒 A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Bayram sonrası tatlı bir dönüş yapalım istedik! Misket Limonlu Kup geliyor✨ #miniyemek #miniaturefood #tinyfood #desserts A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Bugün Meksika’dayız! Dana Etli Quesadilla’ya masanızda yer açın!✨ #miniyemek #minifood #miniaturefood #quesadilla #mexicancuisine A post shared by Mini Yemekler • Mini Foods (@miniyemek) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:50am PDT