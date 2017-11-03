This dude did a maternity shoot with his dog, and it’s pretty cute

Maternity photoshoots are all about capturing the miracle of life and how a family are preparing for the arrival of their new bub. They’re all beautiful, but we think this one takes the cake.

Twenty-year-old Daquan Collins from Florida has gone ahead and done a maternity shoot with his pregnant pooch Heidi. The dachshund is about nine weeks pregnant, so she is expected to pop out her little puppies any day now.

Collins told BuzzFeed News, “The shoot was a spur of the moment thing. I was sitting in the yard and I was yelled to my sister to just start taking pictures.”

My dog is pregnant so we took maternity pictures 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lPCJNXNfC2 — Ty'Air From The ₮ (@ViewsFromAveT) July 8, 2017

“She’s honestly kind of camera shy, if she knows you’re recording she’ll just lay there.”

“I honestly didn’t expect it to blow up the way it did… But I’m not mad. I like attention, lol, and so does Heidi,” he added.

The post has been blowing up all over Twitter where people are absolutely adoring the photographs.

My dog is pregnant so we took maternity pictures 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lPCJNXNfC2 — Ty'Air From The ₮ (@ViewsFromAveT) July 8, 2017

Via BuzzFeed News