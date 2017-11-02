Dog dresses up for Halloween, now she’s the cutest mop ever

We’re not sure if they gave away awards and prizes at the recently-held MainStrasse Paw-Rade in Kentucky, but if they did, one dog definitely… cleaned up the competition.

For the event, which is held annually in the city of Covington, hundreds of canines showed up in adorable costumes. One of those dogs was a Hungarian Puli named Keki. Using her naturally shaggy fur to her advantage, she hopped on a yellow bucket and got wheeled around by her owner, veterinarian Linda Meakin.

The result looked like a human with a mop.

my name is mop

i am not dog

pls dip me in

the soapy sog i wish to clean

ur messy floor

i am not dog

i'm mop for sure pic.twitter.com/quxqimYggb — Kate Gray 🇨🇦 (@hownottodraw) October 23, 2017

Suffice to say, Keki became the centre of attention. Lots of parade attendees took pictures, and surprisingly, even petted her (she’s a dirty mop, for Christ’s sake!)

“[She] loved the attention and petting she received,” a source close to Keki told The Dodo.

Shut it down. #Halloween has been won: This dog went as a MOP https://t.co/ljDdw4ERZa pic.twitter.com/gPzDgN0VdI — Eric Mark Do (@EricMarkDo) October 29, 2017

This dog just won Halloween with a mop costume — any questions?https://t.co/tlN74IT5xL pic.twitter.com/BEjh6j1rgd — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) October 31, 2017

halloween dogspotting is giving me life in these dark times pic.twitter.com/l6oKXs93cF — ♡ d a n a ♡ (@soft_gradient) October 22, 2017

According to My Modern Met, Hungarian Pulis were used as sheep dogs in ancient times due to their quickness and agility. Their thick fur also served as protection against the powerful bite of wolves preying on their flock.

A cosplay costume AND a suit of armour. What could this doggo’s dreadlocks not do?

Via My Modern Met