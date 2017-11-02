Lost At E Minor
Dog dresses up for Halloween, now she’s the cutest mop ever
By Inigo del Castillo

We’re not sure if they gave away awards and prizes at the recently-held MainStrasse Paw-Rade in Kentucky, but if they did, one dog definitely… cleaned up the competition.

For the event, which is held annually in the city of Covington, hundreds of canines showed up in adorable costumes. One of those dogs was a Hungarian Puli named Keki. Using her naturally shaggy fur to her advantage, she hopped on a yellow bucket and got wheeled around by her owner, veterinarian Linda Meakin.

The result looked like a human with a mop.

Suffice to say, Keki became the centre of attention. Lots of parade attendees took pictures, and surprisingly, even petted her (she’s a dirty mop, for Christ’s sake!)

“[She] loved the attention and petting she received,” a source close to Keki told The Dodo.

According to My Modern Met, Hungarian Pulis were used as sheep dogs in ancient times due to their quickness and agility. Their thick fur also served as protection against the powerful bite of wolves preying on their flock.

A cosplay costume AND a suit of armour. What could this doggo’s dreadlocks not do?

Via My Modern Met

