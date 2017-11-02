This Chinese airline wants their flight attendants to look like supermodels in their haute couture uniforms

A Chinese airline has revamped their airline staff uniforms, and we think they’ve hit the jackpot.

Hainan Airlines has just debuted their latest uniform, and it’s designed to ensure the aisle of the plane is as glamorous as a runway. The designs were released in July at the 2017 Laurence Xu haute couture in none other than Paris, the city of fashion.

In order to make sure that Hainan’s staff are the most fashionable in the air at all times, the company trusted Laurence Xu with the task of revamping the uniforms.

According to Hainan’s website, “the uniforms that were showcased combine elements of classical, time-honoured Oriental aesthetics and the silhouette of a modern Western suit, infusing new vigour and fashion into the attire.

The uniforms are based on traditional Chinese clothing, called cheongsam, and the revamp is a reflection of the rebrand and expansion of the company.

Hainan, which is currently China’s fourth largest airline, aims to begin taking on more international flights to and from smaller countries, and want to compete with the other airlines in the area.

Bloomberg Technology spoke to the airlines president Sun Jianfeng, who said that they’ve “gone past challenging, following and imitating others…”

The company has also signalled expansion with a rebranding of their company name from from Hainan Airlines Co. to Hainan Airlines Holding Co.

If the uniforms are any indication of what the company has in mind for it’s revamp, we are keen to see what they’re planning next.