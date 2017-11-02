A 2005 episode of ‘Family Guy’ already warned us about Kevin Spacey

Lost At E Minor
By Inigo del Castillo

As it turns out, Seth McFarlane had already been hinting at Kevin Spacey’s pedophilia – as far back as 12 years ago.

Last month, people realised that the Family Guy creator called out Harvey Weinstein for his sexual abuses in a joke he made at the 2013 Academy Awards. This was years before the public found out about Hollywood’s open secret.

Now, people have realised again that MacFarlane knows more than he lets on – but this time, it involves the House of Cards and American Beauty actor.

A video clip of the animated series has been going around, showing a 2015 episode with a creepy joke about Stewie Griffin escaping from Spacey’s basement. It looked funny at the time, but now, it’s just disturbing. Here, check it out:

On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when he was just 14 years old in 1986. In response, the 58-year-old actor outed himself as an apology and as a lame excuse for what he did.

Many have expressed outrage at Spacey’s smokescreen.

Some even slammed him for dragging the LGBT community into the issue.

As for MacFarlane, he has yet to publicly address the Family Guy joke.

What other deep, dark Hollywood secrets could he possibly know about? Perhaps now would be a good time to have a Family Guy marathon.

Via Distractify

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

