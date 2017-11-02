A 2005 episode of ‘Family Guy’ already warned us about Kevin Spacey

As it turns out, Seth McFarlane had already been hinting at Kevin Spacey’s pedophilia – as far back as 12 years ago.

Last month, people realised that the Family Guy creator called out Harvey Weinstein for his sexual abuses in a joke he made at the 2013 Academy Awards. This was years before the public found out about Hollywood’s open secret.

Now, people have realised again that MacFarlane knows more than he lets on – but this time, it involves the House of Cards and American Beauty actor.

A video clip of the animated series has been going around, showing a 2015 episode with a creepy joke about Stewie Griffin escaping from Spacey’s basement. It looked funny at the time, but now, it’s just disturbing. Here, check it out:

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago… creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when he was just 14 years old in 1986. In response, the 58-year-old actor outed himself as an apology and as a lame excuse for what he did.

Many have expressed outrage at Spacey’s smokescreen.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

The classiest way to come out of the closet is as a PR smokescreen to distract people from the fact that you tried to molest a child. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) October 30, 2017

It took 58 years for Kevin Spacey to cash in his gay out of jail free card. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 30, 2017

Some even slammed him for dragging the LGBT community into the issue.

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

Can't believe I'm saying this in 2017 but here it goes: Being gay is not an excuse for trying to molest children. pic.twitter.com/5mA4o0r7xm — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

As for MacFarlane, he has yet to publicly address the Family Guy joke.

What other deep, dark Hollywood secrets could he possibly know about? Perhaps now would be a good time to have a Family Guy marathon.

