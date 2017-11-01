One-legged Paralympian totally owns Halloween with epic costume (again)

U.S. Paralympian Josh Sundquist got off to a rough start in this world, losing his leg to rare form of cancer when he was just nine years old.

But that hasn’t stopped him from living his best life.

Sundquist, 33, not only represents his country as a player in the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team, but is also a motivational speaker, author, comedian and, as he puts it, a “Halloween enthusiast.”

Selfie sticks are now banned at many museums, music festivals, and theme parks (including Disney). But I found a way to beat the system #tbt A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

His epic Halloween costumes have become famous for their creative and funny approach to his disability.

Here he is in 2010 in his first one-legged themed costume, the gingerbread man from Shrek:

In 2011 Sundquist says he still dressed up, but it wasn’t amputee themed – just a regular old Angry Birds suit.

But in 2012 he was back at it, dressing up as the leg lamp from A Christmas Story:

In 2013 he saw a flamingo at the zoo and was inspired to take his costume to a whole new level:

For 2014 he joked that he was “trying to raise the bar” with this foosball outfit:

With this year's Halloween costume, I'm really trying to raise the bar. A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on Oct 28, 2014 at 1:15pm PDT

Then in 2015, he decided to make his entire costume a pun, transforming himself into an “IHOP” sign.

Last year he went as Lumière, the suave candelabra from Beauty and the Beast, noting that the new live-action version sadly has two legs. #notmyLumière

This year he capped off a brilliant six-year run with this beauty, a very bouncy Tigger.