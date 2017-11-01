Meet the woman who got people flashing their bare bums on Instagram (NSFW)

As the saying goes, behind every cute bum, there’s a woman. Or something like that.



Sadly, this particular female isn’t quite ready to reveal her identity. But she was more than happy to share some thoughts on the trend she started: #CheekyExploits, alternatively known as “belfies”.

“I absolutely never expected to have a following like this. I only started it as a cheeky joke with my husband and friends,” the Londoner told The Sun. “It took about eight months to get a thousand followers, as it was mostly friends for a long time, then the media picked it up and it just went crazy.”

To share your cheeky exploit essentially means to post a photo of yourself, your friends or your partner baring your bottoms in the coolest of places (sometimes literally). The little joke grew to become a worldwide trend, leading to an Instagram account that now has over 200,000 followers and regular submissions of bare bums from Palma to Tokyo.

A cheeky way to travel the world, for sure. Check out these shots that’ll have you reading between the lines:

“I get butts from all over the world and from all kinds of butts. I post most of them but I have about 1000 in my inbox I haven’t even gotten to, so it takes time,” the woman said.

“I set up the account after a friend showed me another account where a guy took naked pictures of himself all over the world. I always thought flashing was funny, so I started one about butts.

“The only ones I don’t post are the ones that are poor quality, or too sexual. It wasn’t diverse as first because I just wasn’t getting diverse submissions, but I’m happy to say that has changed,” she said, adding that only a few have been reported and removed from Instagram.

“A lot of people write me to say they sent it because my page gave them the confidence to just be free and empowered.”

“All butts are beautiful to me and all butts are also funny!”

Blev nødt til det. Besteg et virkelig utaknemmeligt bjerg. #bennevis #skotland #scotland #getyourassintonature #cheekyexploits A post shared by Bjarke Charlie Serritslev (@bjarkecharlie) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Bums have been Instagrammed for #CheekyExploits at iconic spots including the Grand Canyon, the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and under the illumination of the Northern Lights. All great spots for a bare bum, we think.

But this daring act isn’t without consequences, so think twice if it’s worth the likes and shares.

“Although it is great to feel free and liberated when travelling the world, if you get detained or arrested by police for your bottom selfie and miss a flight or a prepaid tour, your insurance will unlikely pay your claim, simply and understandably because the event is a result of illegal behaviour,” says travel safety expert Phil Sylvester.

"Brezza Alpina" Olio su tela. 😊🌄👫❤ #CheekyExploits #mountain #landscape #trekking #camouflage A post shared by Cristian Pedersoli (@call_of_pino) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

So, remember people, safe travels always and go easy on the belfies!

For more butt-baring goodness, follow Cheeky Exploits on Instagram.

Via News.com.au