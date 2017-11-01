Lost At E Minor
This man’s photos prove that cats are actually ninjas in disguise
Featured Image for This man's photos prove that cats are actually ninjas in disguise
Photography

This man’s photos prove that cats are actually ninjas in disguise

Stefan Kostarelis
By Stefan Kostarelis

As we all know, humans invented the internet primarily as a way of sharing cat pictures.

You’ve probably seen your fair share of cats, but prepare yourself for some next level kung-fu kitty action.

Japanese photographer Hisakata Hiroyuki has devoted his career to the worthwhile pursuit of photographing cats in martial arts style poses. His work can be seen on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The pictures feature felines leaping, kicking, punching, jumping, and looking all kinds of awesome.

Here’s a taste:

美しく決めるのら猫拳！#ねこ #にゃんすたぐらむ #ねこ部 #のら猫拳

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

公園のアイドル猫なんだけどカンフーのポテンシャルが高い…

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

ゆらりとした構えから一気に躍動する白猫拳！

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

黒白拳！ #cat #ねこ#のら猫拳

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

黒猫

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

のら猫界最強流派、黒猫拳！

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

As well as single cats in action, Hiroyuki also choreographs epic multi-cat battle scenes:

黒猫のスタンド感

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

He also has merchandise of his shots including stickers, postcards, badges, and books. Frankly, we hope he makes enough to keep doing this very important work forever.

13時頃より雅叙園に在廊予定です。会場ののら猫拳売り切れですがポストカード、缶バッジ、マグネット残ってますのでよろしくお願いします

A post shared by hisakata hiroyuki ”のら猫拳” (@photo.accent) on

Hiroyuki seems to use a toy mouse to get the cats to leap on command. But if that doesn’t work, he can always try using cucumbers.

About the author

Stefan is an Adelaide-based freelance writer. In his spare time, he plays tennis badly, collects vinyl and brushes up on his Mandarin. Follow Stefan on Twitter

Leave a comment