This man’s photos prove that cats are actually ninjas in disguise

As we all know, humans invented the internet primarily as a way of sharing cat pictures.
You’ve probably seen your fair share of cats, but prepare yourself for some next level kung-fu kitty action.
Japanese photographer Hisakata Hiroyuki has devoted his career to the worthwhile pursuit of photographing cats in martial arts style poses. His work can be seen on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The pictures feature felines leaping, kicking, punching, jumping, and looking all kinds of awesome.
Here’s a taste:
As well as single cats in action, Hiroyuki also choreographs epic multi-cat battle scenes:
親から子へ、師から弟子へ、受け継がれる猫拳法の魂 pic.twitter.com/1Zu7u0t8eM
— 久方 広之 新作「のら猫拳キッズ」 (@sakata_77) October 20, 2017
ハチワレ猫のダンスアピール pic.twitter.com/DEhdNZHsUA
— 久方 広之 新作「のら猫拳キッズ」 (@sakata_77) August 31, 2017
構えの達人感がすごい pic.twitter.com/bY6Y9Rs6ep
— 久方 広之 新作「のら猫拳キッズ」 (@sakata_77) August 23, 2017
He also has merchandise of his shots including stickers, postcards, badges, and books. Frankly, we hope he makes enough to keep doing this very important work forever.
フォロワーの皆さま、いつもいいね、ＲＴ応援ありがとうございます。おかげ様で続編の発売日を迎えることが出来ました。どうぞこれからも宜しくお願い致します。https://t.co/bs74GvcjA4
— 久方 広之 新作「のら猫拳キッズ」 (@sakata_77) October 18, 2017
Hiroyuki seems to use a toy mouse to get the cats to leap on command. But if that doesn’t work, he can always try using cucumbers.
Facebook Conversations