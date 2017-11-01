Man perfectly ok with being trapped inside a store’s beer cooler

In Wisconsin, a 38-year-old man got locked inside a convenience store’s walk-in beer cooler. But instead of screaming for help, he decided to stay, because according to police, he “had everything he needed.”

The incident happened on Tuesday when customer Jeremy van Ert went to a Kwik Trip store to buy alcohol. He was inside the establishment’s beer cave when the doors locked at 11:50pm.

While most people would bang on the glass to call out the employee’s attention, he decided to hunker down and… sample the merchandise all night in temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said that there are plenty of cases wherein people intentionally hide and wait for closing time to do their crime, but this one was uniquely bizarre.

“We never had somebody accidentally locked in a place and not make any attempt to be rescued or get out because they’re satisfied with the circumstances,” he said. “He just decided to run it out for the night. It had everything that he needed.”

The dude was only caught at around 5:50am Wednesday when another customer noticed him inside the cooler. He left without paying for the 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt liquor he drank. He also tipped over and broke a stack of 30-can beer packs.

Authorities eventually issued him a misdemeanor citation for retail theft.

To be honest, we would have all done the same – and would have probably consumed a lot more than what he had.

Via USA Today