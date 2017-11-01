This Madeleine McCann Halloween costume is disgraceful in the extreme

A guy from Dundee thought it was a great idea to dress up for Halloween as a little girl that has been missing for 10 years.

The disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann in May 2007 is probably the most famous missing-person case in recent history.

The case has been particularly controversial, as about £11 million of taxpayer’s money has been spent in the search with no results after a decade.

This Halloween, a bearded guy identified on social media as Daniel Gearie decided it would be “fun” to put on a blonde wig and wear an Everton shirt, emulating the photographs of Madeleine that have circled through the press over the years.

He posted his pic on Twitter with the caption, “You’ve taken it too far Daniel.”

Of course the post incited some serious backlash from other users, who called him “sick” and “vile”.

Daniel defended his singular costume choice by stating, “And before you say ‘this is sick’ etc I know it is but I’m not the one who left a child unattended in a Portuguese hotel.”

The 25-year-old Dundee resident posted the image last Saturday night when he attended a party with friends, and amidst all the criticism and angry responses he has now turned his account to private.

He also deleted the original tweet and posted an apology.

“I can honestly say that I am embarrassed and disgusted by my own behaviour and can only apologise for any offence that I caused anyone.”

The tasteless costume choice has incited so much negative attention, it even provoked an official response from the McCanns.

A spokesman for the family told the MailOnline: “Kate and Gerry have never dignified this sort of offensive and cretinous behaviour with any sort of comment at all and they are not going to start now.

“It is right the material has been deleted.”