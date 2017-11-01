This ingenious Halloween costume of the year is the Internet’s fave 2017 get-up

A student at the University of Minnesota has declared victory over the internet with her Halloween costume this year.

Looking for the scariest thing to dress as, she certainly picked something all young adults and millennials can relate to; “Commitment”.

Haleigh Conner, a second-year biology and neuroscience student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities posted a pic of her hilarious costume on Instagram, with the hashtag #shoutouttomyexes and tagging all of her past flames.

The post has gathered almost nine thousand likes so far and hundreds of comments.

The neuroscience student explained to BuzzFeed that she took into account boys from way back to her middle school days to make her list of “exes”.

“I had boyfriends in middle school, but that usually consists of only seeing each other at school and having your parents drive you around to places,” she said, “It was never anything serious of course.”

The post has been so popular, even her ex-sweethearts have benefited from the extra attention, “I think a few of my exes have gained a few followers as well, which is always a plus in today’s world,”

But as always, Twitter says, Twitter does, and many people went on to lash on Haleigh, criticizing her for having too many relationships.

Wisely, Ms. Connor has decided to ignore all that innocuous hate coming from strangers with just too much mental issues in their head and too much free time on their hands.

“People are commenting on how many exes I have… but some people reached out and said it was really funny and that it was savage (towards my exes),”

“It’s not worth it for me to look at all the comments and such, these people don’t know me or know the joke so I’m not too bothered by it!”