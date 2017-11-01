Dole sends ‘friendly’ cease and desist letter to Halloween meme-maker

We’ve all heard the urban myths about razor blades in Halloween candy but a meme master named Adam Padilla came up with something scarier.

Padilla, who is an ad creative and part-time “meme-maker” (yes that’s a job now) has been threatened by food giant Dole in a friendly cease and desist letter for his idea of the worst Halloween surprise possible.

The prankster posted a meme earlier this month which photoshopped Dole “mini salads” into a Halloween themed backdrop. “I would legit call the cops on any house that gave these out,” he captioned the image.

I would legit call the cops on any house that gave these out A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Dole saw the potential for a little marketing and followed up with a letter from a Dole executive posted to Twitter.

In it, the executive first thanked Padilla for putting in so much effort and then quickly upped the ante by showing off a range of mock Dole fun-sized portions of healthy foods.

.@AdamPadilla Thrilled at your clever thinking on Dole mini salads but let us know before playing with our brand. We've got even more ideas: pic.twitter.com/yLqufhJaDE — Dole Tweets (@DoleTweets) October 19, 2017

The tone switched when Dole warned him that he certainly didn’t get permission for the use of the company’s “trademarked intellectual property.” Oops.

Luckily for Padilla, Dole assured him not to worry about getting sued.

“Normally, we would insist that you take your images down or else I and our more formal and scary hired-gun lawyers would come and take all your candy away. In the ‘treat’ spirit of the season, though, we just ask you please contact us in advance if you wish to use any of our trademarks in the future,” the letter concluded.

Dole isn’t the only big company to wheel out the old friendly cease and desist gag in recent times.

Last month, Netflix sent an adorable letter to a bar in Chicago which had an unauthorised Stranger Things theme.

Netflix's in-house counsel sent an amazing cease and desist letter in response to a #StrangerThings pop-up https://t.co/y51bRnRFq3 pic.twitter.com/IwvKbBpqL9 — Christine Ashton (@ChristineAshton) October 13, 2017

You can see more of Padilla’s frankly god-tier memery here.