The closer you look at these illustrations the more intricate they get

Boston-based artist and illustrator Eva Redamonti creates art that gets more mind-blowing the closer you get to it.

Using primarily pen and ink, she makes whimsical detailed drawings that merge reality with fantasy. Her sketches often depict scenes taken from everyday life, but made more exciting with surreal elements inspired by nature, technology, and abstraction.

But the subject matter isn’t the best thing about her style. It’s her composition.

Redamonti’s works are so complex that each one requires you to spend a bit of time to admire the details. From afar, a composition appears as one monochromatic piece, but get closer and you’ll notice it has hundreds of smaller parts that make up the bigger picture.

It’s easy to get lost in her illustrations – and we’re not complaining!

Shipping this original off to Cali. Happy it sold / sad to see it go because it's one I am attached to. • "Dream" India ink on paper. 14 x 17 inches A post shared by Eva Redamonti (@evaredamonti_art) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

We interviewed Redamonti recently to find more about her and her work.

Your work is VERY detailed. Tell us about the creative process behind your drawings?

“Yeah, I do work pretty detailed. I’m trying to shift into working less detailed, actually. I noticed over time I began to think more and more three-dimensionally, even though I’m working in a two-dimensional medium. Such as, ‘I wonder what’ll happen if I wrap this branch behind this window’.

“Even though the work is really detailed, this three-dimensional aspect keeps me on my toes about making sure each line or shadow is completely woven into the entire drawing, making it look very realistic – even if it’s not. Other than that, I rely on symmetry a lot. I listen to a lot of music while drawing.”

Your mum taught you to draw. Is her style similar to yours and did you find artistic inspiration elsewhere during those formative years?

“She didn’t really teach me how to draw – I just watched her work a lot as a kid. She definitely taught me a lot about proportion and composition, but always let me do my own thing. She’s an impressionist painter working in watercolor and acrylic. Our styles aren’t too similar, but what I think we share a similar love for movement in our art.

“Other than that, I doodled. A lot. I’d play games with myself: drawing random shapes and turn them into objects, sit on the bus and try to imagine everything I saw passing by to levitate, shine, break, and move in different positions along with the music I was listening to. Daydreaming and doodling are never a waste of time, in my opinion.”

You are also very musical. Tell us about your music background and how that influences your artistic output.

“I grew up playing flute since age 10. I went to Berklee College of Music and studied Music Composition. I think learning about form and composition in music really helped my growth as a visual artist.

“Creating a piece of music was always much harder for me because there’s a lot less control. It felt like pulling something out of thin air. The music I listen to when I’m making art is a lot different, though. I usually like to work with ambient electronic music. It’s relaxing and I can kind of zone out.”

What’s the creative scene like in Boston these days?

“Art-wise, I think it’s pretty cool. There’s the SOWA galleries in the South End, there’s some pretty cool art fairs that happen annually. But I’m in the midst of transitioning out of Boston since I’ve graduated, to somewhere more suitable for the art I make.”

Tell us about three artists and three music acts we MUST discover.

“Lately, I’ve been really into this illustrator named Patrycja Podkescielny. Her work has a beautiful, eerie quality to it. There’s also James Jean, and Audra Auclair. Music-wise, lately, I’ve been digging Yppah, Lusine, and Disasterpiece.”

To see more of Eva Redamonti’s work, head on over to her website.