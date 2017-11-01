Baz Luhrmann just made the most lavish short film ever for H&M

Australian director Baz Luhrmann is not one to do things by halves. He’s proven this once again by delivering a gorgeous and lush short film for H&M and their new collaboration with fashionista brand Erdem.

The four-minute ad – called The Secret Life Of Flowers – follows a group of beautiful young people who are all wearing the Erderm collection inside an exquisite old mansion.

Words can’t even begin to describe this masterpiece and the cinematography is something you need to see for yourself.

“Welcome to Reddham Gardens, where it’s always spring…” 🌱 #ERDEMxHM film out tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/ZeLnAsknup — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) October 24, 2017

Although it’s just an advert, Luhrmann has ensured that it is nothing short of the calibre of Strictly Ballroom, Australia, Moulin Rouge!, and The Great Gatsby.

It’s incredible the way in which Luhrmann has taken the romantic floral nature of Erdem’s collection and mimicked that in a short film.

“I wanted the film to be like a whole movie. It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets, and it’s like a metaphor for our times – it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring.”

The collection is out in selected stores and online on November 2nd, so be sure to mark that in your calendar.

Via Bandt