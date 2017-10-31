This ice cream is sure to get you a little tipsy this Christmas

Christmas is a time to celebrate the best things in life: family, friends and, of course, food and alcohol.

And with Christmas coming up, Tipsy Scoop, a New York ice-cream parlour, has incorporated two of your favourite things just in time for the big day.

Yep, the brand is releasing a line of holiday themed ice-creams and sorbets spiked with your favourite spirits, which are sure to get you in the Christmas, er, spirit.

Check out how delicious their ice-cream and sorbet look:

Cannot get enough of our Tipsy Territories collab with @newterritoriesny ❤️ Available at their shop on the #LES while supplies last 🍦🥂🍹🍧😵 📷 @feedyourgirlfriend A post shared by Tipsy Scoop (@tipsyscoop) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

For lovers of sweet festive cocktails this will be a dream come true. Here are some of the flavours you can expect:

Candy Cane Vodka Martini is infused with vodka and studded with peppermint candy bits

Blood Orange Champagne Sparkler merges champagne with sweet and tart orange sorbet

Santa’s Cookies and Whiskey mixes you guessed it, whiskey with cookie crumbles

But wait, there’s more. After all surely they couldn’t go this far and not include gingerbread and eggnog.

Drunken Gingerbread Man takes the combination of vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur and gingerbread

Spiced Eggnog includes the classic flavours of brandy and warm spices

Lastly, Boozy Bananas Foster incorporates spiced rum, banana liqueur and brown sugar

Is your mouth watering yet?

The limited-edition flavours will be available online for US residents through Goldbely.com from November 20 through to January 2018. Individual tubs will be US$12 each or you can try the Eat, Drink, Be Merry pack which includes all six flavours for US$72.

The news gets better as Aldi in the UK has released gin and tonic and champagne icy poles and with any luck they’ll be released in Australia before summer hits. Which would make Christmas just that little bit sweeter.

Via Cosmopolitan