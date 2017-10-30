WTF! Cabin crew on an AirAsia flight actually had a moaning contest in front of terrified passengers

Usually airline passengers are the ones moaning, but this time the cabin crew on an AirAsia flight got in on it too.

A video, filmed back in January, of a bizarre game instigated by the team has only just emerged.

The crew, along with willing passengers took to the aircraft’s PA system to partake in a ‘moaning’ competition. This competition involved trying to moan for as long as they could, until they lost breath. Prizes were awarded to the people with the loudest and longest moan. The longest moan was 80 seconds, which the announcing staff member seemed to find quite amusing.

The video above was filmed and uploaded online by Harry and Audrey Lesner, a couple from Chicago. The couple run a travel website called thebudgetsavvytravelers.com and it’s safe to say that the pair were less than impressed.

Harry said that, “as if flying isn’t stressful enough these days, consider this unimaginable scenario.

“The captain announces that the aircraft has reached cruising altitude, passengers begin to settle in and eyes become heavy. Next, the unthinkable happens. The flight crew decides to hold a moaning contest aboard your flight.

“We caught this mind-boggling moment while flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Cebu, Philippines.

“The reaction of the passengers was priceless. It was a mix of shocked mutual stares, bulging eyes and covered ears, and confused ‘what the hells?’ It lasted around 10 to 15 minutes as there weren’t many eager participants.”

Audrey, who can be seen sitting next to someone who’s decided to put in his headphones to escape the ear piercing noise, explains to the camera that it is “part of a game for the Chinese New Year”.

The couple have said that the experience hasn’t put them off flying with AirAsia again.

Via NZ Herald