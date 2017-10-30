Women are posting pictures of their hip dips for #GirlPower

A hip what? We honestly didn’t even know these existed.
Gerardo Miranda-Comas, MD (assistant professor of rehabilitation medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York), explains it best:
“It’s not a body abnormality; it’s actually a common part of your anatomy…Whether or not you have hip dips largely depends on the way your great trochanter, aka, the protrusion at the upper part of your femur, connects to your pelvis.”
So, what she’s saying, ladies, is that #hipdips are completely normal. Now, women all over are snapping pics of their hip dips and posting them online, like two middle fingers up at societal expectations of a flawless hourglass figure.
And the response, for the most part, has been empowering.
Take a look:
LETS TALK HIP DIPS!!! I didn't even know these were a thing until @sjamesfit made a post about them! In recent years, proportionate hour glass bodies have been glamorized in the media heavily.. but I have realized that I will never have a perfect hour-glass shape because I have very prominent hip dips (even though I do carry more fat in my lower body). There's absolutely nothing wrong with it, but it is one of those things I don't absolutely love about my body. However, I accept it and i'm learning to love all my imperfections because that's what makes us human 🖤 #embracethedips #fitness #fitspo #weightloss #fitspiration #fitnessmotivation #hipdips #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #tgit
The trend’s actually been quite educational, for us at least.
As some ladies still want to get rid of their hip dips, there are also a few suggestions flying around that ought to make them appear less prominent.
“Dr. Miranda recommends doing clamshells, hip abductions, and squats with elastic bands to tone this muscle,” writes heath blogger Julia Naftulin.
“Core exercises work well too because the gluteus medius is a component of the core,” she adds.
Lately on my dash I’ve seen lots of posts about hip dips. I just want to let you know that they're normal! It’s part of our anatomy, and on some is more noticeable than others. It all depends on your body type, muscle, and fat distribution. In case you didn't know, the femurs connect to the pelvis. Wow! Reference the 2nd picture if this is confusing! That is exactly what a “hip dip” is. The space on the sides between the top of your pelvis and your femurs. You get a hip dip from being born with a skeleton. Incredible. Everyone has one, but sometimes it’s not as noticeable. Men and women have it, but it’s more noticable on women because our hips are usually more pronounced. Like I said earlier, it’s about fat and muscle distribution, as well as your own unique skeletal structure and shape. It's often more visible on those with wide, high-set hips. Some women have it more noticeable, some don’t, but it doesn’t mean it's not there. Everyone 👏 has 👏 them 👏 Seriously, you'll have one as long as you keep your skeleton. Can they be decreased in appearance by losing excess fat? Sure, to an extent. But guess what? I had quite pronounced ones even at my leanest, when I carried so little fat that I stopped getting my period (this was unhealthy, I know). Hip dips are NOT the same as a muffin top. Sometimes they can create a similar appearance in clothing, but it's not!!! The same!! Thing!!! I've also seen people saying that hip dips can be filled out by working on your gluteus medius. That could be true for some people to a certain extent, but unless your hip dips are already barely visible, it's absolutely fucking ridiculous to think they'll be significantly filled out by growing a part of your glute. I know mine sure won't. They're too big, and that's okay! But go throw your money at whatever booty builder program you want and see if I care. Honestly, the visibility of mine is my biggest insecurity. I don't know why or at what point I was taught to hate them, but I was, and I'm working on unlearning it. It's really helped me seeing other girls on here post about theirs and NORMALIZING it. So here are mine!
Anyone overindulged yesterday 🙋🏾🤦🏾♀️ It took me 3.5 months to feel like I got my head wrapped around my work and getting us settled in our new place- not to mention keeping up with Munchie. During that time I cut back on social media and unintentionally working out (along with a few other good habits that fell by the waist-side) 😒 So, I told myself that for the month of July I'm going to make time to reincorporate some of the things I used to love to do before I became a mom. It's important not to lose yourself or things that gives you joy no matter how my titles you have or things you juggle day-to-day! #momlife #balancingact #hipdips #fitmom #figuringitout 😆
It’s nice to see that rather than finding one more thing wrong with their bodies, a lot of women are choosing to be proud and speak positively about it.
It’s all about keeping this attitude, and Instagram user @kimfrench87 hits the nail on the head:
Let's talk HIP DIPS‼️ First pic I am stood with my feet firmly on the floor pushing in my heels and tucking my bum in which makes my 'hip dips' very noticeable. Second pic I am stood more relaxed with one leg a little in front of the other and slightly flexed. This is just to show you that 'hip dips' are more prominent depending on your pose and posture BUT did you know… Everyone actually has 'hip dips', whether you are a man or woman. They are more apparent in woman and some have it more noticeable than others but why are we not embracing the curves ladies… FUCK IT… I can make them vanish with just a slight change of position so it's no biggy! I'm seeing all this negativity about them but I see nothing wrong with them??? Each to their own I guess. No one is perfect, just learn to love yourself. It's the little things like this that my husband loves about my body (obviously he prefers other areas more 🙄😂) but what I'm trying to say is what you might not necessarily think is sexy, is sexy to your loved one. LOVE EVERY CURVE YOU GOT GIRLSSSS 💋💋💋 #loveyourself #curves #curvesaresexy #hipdips #bbg #leangains #bodytransformation #fitness #squatspo #girlgains #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #realtalk #strongnotskinny #progressnotperfection #posing #flexing #posture #muscle #transformation #fitgirl #fitmum #fitfamuk #hottopic #potd #instafit #confidence #fitfam #fitspo #inspo
What do you ladies think of hip dips? Can you see yours?
