This sweet shop in Thailand will sell you poop pudding

Welp. That’s one way to get people’s attention. What’s one thing we all have, and yet still find disgusting? Bingo.

While our oft-brown biological byproduct is generally not a mealtime conversation, there are some who have a different opinion.

Enter: Wilaiwan Dessert Shop in Pathum Thani, Thailand. No one would’ve guessed that this cute little bakery would drive the internet bonkers with a turdtastic creation of poop-shaped pudding.

What exactly prompted this?

“No one else makes poop shapes,” says Wilaiwan Mee-Nguen, who owns the dessert shop. Well, um, we wonder why.

The pudding is composed of coconut milk, gelatin, and food colouring (interesting choice of colour). And while that sounds pretty delicious, we just can’t get over the visual part of the treat. The kid in the video below is all of us:

Based on the clip above, Wilaiwan looks like a typical family-run sweet shop. Except the kitchen is filled with dozens of poop-like puddings.

We love how that one guy just gives it a lick. Sicko. But our favourites are the Parents of the Year awardees. What did they think would happen?

What do you guys think of this dessert? Would you try it or nah?

Via The Daily Mail