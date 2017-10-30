Photos of parents before and after having kids are the most effective birth control

“Children are the biggest satisfaction in life” my grandma old me once.

Well, a parenting blog has done the amazing experiment of posting pics of people before and after having kids and the results are as hilarious as they are terrifying.

Mike Julianelle is a 41-year-old Brooklyn dad, the genius mind behind Dad and Buried, an hysterical parenting blog where he shares his day-to-day experiences with his kids.

In his Instagram account, Got Toddlered, he posts memes and photos of “things children have ruined.” Of course, besides his social life, sex life, financial life and, well, life life, that also includes his appearance.

Last week he posted a comparison shot of his juvenile, radiant look before he had kids with his now sleep-deprived, pale physique.

The post was such a hit other users asked him if they could post their own side-by-side pics, and it really exploded on Insta.

He said to the Huffington Post, “Obviously, it’s meant to be lighthearted, and no one is seriously blaming their children for the state of their faces or lives, except for me when I seriously blame my kids for the state of my face and my life, which is basically all I do on my blog and Facebook page and Twitter.”

Julianelle’s intention is to give other parents something to laugh about and help them feel they aren’t alone when they are overwhelmed and frustrated. After all, parenting is not something you can prepare for at college.

“My blog and everything else have always been about the fact that it’s okay to be honest about the pitfalls of parenthood,” said the dad. “There’s no shame in admitting that for all the peaks, there are plenty of pits. Kids are the worst best thing that’s ever happened to us and if we don’t laugh about the havoc they wreak we’d have to cry instead and I’m not a crier.”

So, next time your family starts on at you about how marvellous parenthood is, and how you should definitively have kids on your own, you now have a rebuttal!