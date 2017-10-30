This Japanese baseball team’s new mascot has a pretty weird party trick

Well, it is Japan – we should have expected nothing less than this bizarre baseball mascot.
The Chiba Lotte Marines’ new mascot is super weird. It’s half-fish, half-human, it’s an inexplicable shape, and the general vibe is creepy.
The team introduced Mystery Fish as a mascot alongside the pre-existing mascots, which include a few ducks. The mascot is seemingly based on an anglerfish – the scary one from Finding Nemo with a light on its head which attracts prey.
But the really weird thing about Mystery Fish is that it is seemingly able to vomit up its own spine. Because nothing says baseball like deboning a live fish.
【報告】謎チョウチンアンコウ進化。#提灯鮟鱇対策本部 #提鮟対 #chibalotte pic.twitter.com/6O1tPVpdv3
— パ・リーグTV公式 (@PacificleagueTV) June 11, 2017
We’re just glad that once the spine’s been ejected from the rest of the body, he’s still able to enjoy his night out.
サマーハットを手に、何やら物思いにふける魚の骨を発見しました。(謎の魚調査チーム) #chibalotte #謎の魚 pic.twitter.com/yXOCAZsa9N
— 千葉ロッテマリーンズ公式アカウント (@Chiba_Lotte) August 12, 2017
Via BBC
