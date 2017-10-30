This Japanese baseball team’s new mascot has a pretty weird party trick

Well, it is Japan – we should have expected nothing less than this bizarre baseball mascot.

The Chiba Lotte Marines’ new mascot is super weird. It’s half-fish, half-human, it’s an inexplicable shape, and the general vibe is creepy.

The team introduced Mystery Fish as a mascot alongside the pre-existing mascots, which include a few ducks. The mascot is seemingly based on an anglerfish – the scary one from Finding Nemo with a light on its head which attracts prey.

But the really weird thing about Mystery Fish is that it is seemingly able to vomit up its own spine. Because nothing says baseball like deboning a live fish.

We’re just glad that once the spine’s been ejected from the rest of the body, he’s still able to enjoy his night out.

Via BBC