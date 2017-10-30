Fiona the Hippo photobombing a proposal is the best thing you’ll see today

When Nick Kelble proposed to his girlfriend Hayley Roll at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, he unintentionally found a HIP way to do it.

Story goes, the couple were at the zoo last October 8 on their one-year anniversary. They were waiting in line at the hippopotamus enclosure to see Fiona, the adorable baby hippo, when Nick decided to shoot his shot.

“Nick, my boyfriend, and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing.”

Hayley said yes, but what made the moment so much better was that – unbeknownst to the couple – Fiona was actually watching nearby! The engagement photo shows the two during the emotional moment, with a lovely little hippo photobombing in the background.

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day,” added Hayley. “Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you.”

Fiona rose to internet stardom last January when she became the first Nile hippo born at the zoo in 75 years and had to fight for her life after she was prematurely born some six weeks early.

“Full term hippos usually weigh between 50-110lbs,” the zoo said. “Fiona only weighed 29lbs when she was born 6 weeks premature. She is the smallest hippo to ever survive.”

Via Telegraph