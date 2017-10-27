This small Icelandic town painted a 3D crossing and it’s become Abbey Road 2.0

A ‘3D’ crosswalk has been unveiled in Iceland in an attempt to find novel ways to reduce traffic speed and prevent accidents.

The crosswalk was installed in the small fishing town of Ísafjörður, a province with a population of around 2500. Local officials were inspired by a similar initiative implemented in India last year, where the typical zebra crossing was repainted to appear as if each stripe is actually floating above the ground.

Inspired by an experiment in New Delhi, Ralf Trylla, environmental officer of Isafjordur, entrusted the project to local contractor Vegvísindun GÍH, who redesigned the crossing to appear like white blocks hovering over the pavement.

The project began in September, but airport officials and the police only just gave the proper permits for it to be installed.

The eye catching three-dimensional zebra was painted at Landsbanki, a residential area in Ísafjörður.

Some drivers and a section of the press have stated their concerns about the curious experiment, wary that it might confuse drivers and cause more accidents than before.

The final verdict about the usefulness of the crossing will only come after months of use and statistical analysis.

The only certainty so far is that the crossing has become a local attraction, with people swarming around it to pose and take photos.

Instagram has so far become the favourite destination for these snaps, where users are somehow turning this 3D crosswalk some kind of Abbey Road 2.0.

Of course, increased tourism revenue is a welcomed by-product of the initiative.

The 3D crossing in New Delhi was painted at the central Rajaji Marg district, and according to Delhi Traffic Police the average speed on the stretch has come down to 30 km per hour from a previous average of 50 kph.

Both Indian and Icelandic authorities have stated they will implement the designs in other streets if the initial trials prove successful.