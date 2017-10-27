Lost At E Minor
Genius waits for museum-goers to match the art, and the results are amazing
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Genius waits for museum-goers to match the art, and the results are amazing
Art

Genius waits for museum-goers to match the art, and the results are amazing

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

In his ongoing series, entitled People Matching Artworks, photographer Stefan Draschan turns art lovers into artworks themselves.

The project features humorous photos of museum-goers unexpectedly (and unknowingly) matching the exhibits. For instance, one man’s clothes has the same colour palette as a nearby painting. A woman’s hairstyle, meanwhile, seamlessly blends in with an artwork’s aesthetic.

Although the entire thing might seem staged, Draschan promises that it isn’t. He just has a lot patience, often lurking and staking out museums for hours, waiting for the opportune moment to shoot.

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #starrynight #vincentvangogh #museedorsay #paris #contemporaryart #stefandraschan #gesamtkunstwerk

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

Draschan has gone to various museums in Paris, Vienna, and Berlin, but don’t be surprised if he suddenly appears in a museum near you. If that happens, be ready with your most artistic outfit!

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #jeandubuffet #berlin #gesamtkunstwerk #stefandraschan #sammlungscharfgerstenberg

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

You can see Draschan’s other equally-amusing projects on his website.

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #alfonsoossorio #stefandraschan #art #contemporaryart #stefandraschan #museumbarberini #potsdam #gesamtkunstwerk

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photooftheday #gesamtkunstwerk #caspardavidfriedrich #berlin #stefandraschan #contemporaryart #staatlichemuseenzuberlin

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #contemporaryart #art #museum #museumbarberini #potsdam #gesamtkunstwerk #stefandraschan

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #pierreaugusterenoir #museedelorangerie #stefandraschan #contemporaryart #paris #gesamtkunstwerk

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photooftheday #photography #contemporaryart #egonschiele #stefandraschan #gesamtkunstwerk #vienna

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #henriedmondcross #museedorsay #lesilesdor #stefandraschan #contemporaryart #gesamtkunstwerk #paris

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #claudemonet #berlin #contemporaryart #stefandraschan #gesamtkunstwerk #staatlichemuseenzuberlin

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photooftheday #contemporaryart #tapestry #berlin #stefandraschan #gesamtkunstwerk #staatlichemuseenzuberlin

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #miltonavery #museumbarberini #stefandraschan #contemporaryart #gesamtkunstwerk #art #potsdam

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #stefandraschan #museum #match #contemporaryart #eduardmanet #gesamtkunstwerk #style #hair

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #gesamtkunstwerk #stefandraschan #berlin #museum #style #contemporaryart #ernstludwigkirchner

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

#peoplematchingartworks #photography #photooftheday #museum #museumbarberini #potsdam #gesamtkunstwerk #stefandraschan #contemporaryart

A post shared by Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) on

Via Bored Panda

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment