The New Zealand National Party has been successfully sued by Eminem over their use of a song that sounds suspiciously similar to Lose Yourself in one of their political ads.

The National Party ran their ad over 180 times in the lead up to the 2014 election.

The song featured in the ad uses a guitar riff so similar to Eminem’s 2002 hit that the High Court of New Zealand ruled the track a copyright infringement, taking the time to note Lose Yourself was a “highly original work”.

Even the producers of the copycat song acknowledged where it came from – the track is called Eminem Esque.

The track was produced by an Australian production company and according to the court “the composer of Eminem Esque had Lose Yourself in front of him when he composed it.

There is even hilarious footage of the two tracks being compared during the trial.

The caption to the video is pure gold and fits perfectly with the rhythm of Lose Yourself:

The judge is steady

Defense looks kind of sweaty

There’s a caterer for lunch, and it’s ready

Mum’s spaghetti

The judge ruled that the National Party owed NZ$600,000 (AU$535,500) to Eminem’s publishing company, even going so far as to acknowledge the irony of the case in his ruling:

“The lyrics to ‘Lose Yourself’ have a heightened irony in the context of these proceedings… And prophetically so rapped Eminem: You better lose yourself in the music, the moment, You own it, you better never let it go…”

The ruling comes just a few weeks after Eminem destroyed Donald Trump in a freestyle cypher, which promptly took over the internet the moment it was shared online.