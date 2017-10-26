Lost At E Minor
Melbourne artist makes UV tattoos that glow under a blacklight
Melbourne artist makes UV tattoos that glow under a blacklight

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Melbourne-based tattooist Tukoi Oya makes people see body art in a different light – quite literally – by using ultraviolet ink for her designs.

Under normal lighting conditions, UV tattoos appear to be just like any other tat. However, once placed under the ultraviolet rays of a blacklight, the special ink will start to glow, emitting neon colours in stunning shades of purple, red, yellow, green, blue and orange.

The aesthetic suits Oya’s style too, which is largely composed of fine lines and dotwork. Inspired by nature and outer space, her designs include whimsical motifs of flowers, animals, mason jars, skulls, and heavenly bodies.

UV starry night #uv #uvtattoo

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

And if you want to have some deep meaning behind the tattoos, Favriver said, “There is light in every dark situation… or room.”

UV flowers on Saskia #uvtattoo #uv #flowertattoo

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

You can check out Oya’s Instagram page to see more of her radiant works.

Loved tattooing this! Thanks Chloe #uvtattoo

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

UV tattoo from last month

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

rave till the grave

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

UV space tattoo on Nina

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

Thanks for getting tattooed Jacqui

A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on

Via My Modern Met

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

