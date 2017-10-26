Melbourne artist makes UV tattoos that glow under a blacklight

Melbourne-based tattooist Tukoi Oya makes people see body art in a different light – quite literally – by using ultraviolet ink for her designs.

Under normal lighting conditions, UV tattoos appear to be just like any other tat. However, once placed under the ultraviolet rays of a blacklight, the special ink will start to glow, emitting neon colours in stunning shades of purple, red, yellow, green, blue and orange.

The aesthetic suits Oya’s style too, which is largely composed of fine lines and dotwork. Inspired by nature and outer space, her designs include whimsical motifs of flowers, animals, mason jars, skulls, and heavenly bodies.

UV starry night #uv #uvtattoo A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

And if you want to have some deep meaning behind the tattoos, Favriver said, “There is light in every dark situation… or room.”

UV flowers on Saskia #uvtattoo #uv #flowertattoo A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

You can check out Oya’s Instagram page to see more of her radiant works.

Loved tattooing this! Thanks Chloe #uvtattoo A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

UV tattoo from last month A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

rave till the grave A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

UV space tattoo on Nina A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Thanks for getting tattooed Jacqui A post shared by Tukoi Oya (@_____tukoi_____) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Via My Modern Met