This girl turned her Tinder profile into a compelling PowerPoint presentation

Standing out on Tinder has become increasingly hard, especially when so many people swipe left or right based on photos alone.

So what do you do in this situation?

Krista, a 19-year-old from Canada, has decided to incorporate information about herself into her photographs by turning it into nothing less than an impressive PowerPoint presentation.

Complete with charts, bullet points and those all-important character references, the Toronto resident made sure she has all bases covered.

Oh, and she’s also included a bunch of photos of herself with animals, which is always a winner because who doesn’t love animals?

It seemed like everything’s been done when it comes to wacky Tinder profiles, but Krista has proved us wrong.

Her twist on how to tackle the dating app is surprisingly refreshing and it makes all that time learning PowerPoint at school seem worthwhile after all.

Check out her ‘presentation’ below. Trust me, you’ll want to swap right.

Maybe it’s time you started thinking about updating your Tinder profile and taking it to the next level.

Who knows? It may get you more matches, or at least it’ll give people a laugh. That’s good too, right?