A clever illusion turned these buildings into butterfly specimen cases

At first glance, you’d think you’re looking at massive butterfly specimen cases towering over a small neighbourhood. However, a closer inspection reveals that these are actually optical illusions!
France-based street artist Mantra treats the walls of multi-story buildings as gigantic canvases for his larger-than-life 3D murals. Spending hours or days – perhaps even weeks – painstakingly painting his murals, Mantra makes sure each piece will make passers-by do a double take.
His hyper-realistic butterfly murals, for instance, have long shadows, suggesting the specimens are actually inside a huge box. The insects’ wings, meanwhile, have textures that make their patterns look like the real thing.
El Asalto de Apollo #Zaragoza, #Spain . Sept 2017 #Mural painted during the last day of @festivalasalto Una vez mas, Muchisimas gracias a todo el equipo y especialmente a todos los vecinos del barrio Valdefierro por haberlo hecho posible. #freehand #noprojector #nostencil #nojoke #nonstop #spraycanart #mantrarea
Mantra also creates murals indoors, at times inside abandoned buildings. He also paints other animals, such as beetles, spiders, cats, and birds, as well as portraits of people. His works have been spotted in places like France, Spain, Austria, and Bogota.
Curiosity feeds Imagination. Illustrated from a picture of Marta Bevacqua @martabevacqua Model @julietsearle Thanks to @kulturfabrik_esch for their support and professionalism. Wall made during the Kufa Urban Art Esch festival. Kulturfabrik, July 2016 Thanks to my friends @pixeljuice23 and @dulk1 #freehand #noprojector #mantrarea #mothart #martabevacqua #kulturfabrik #esch #mural
Yasuni's Imago (high angle) #Thionville #France July 2017. Mural illustrated from of picture I've took in PUCE University of Quito. Curated by Puzzle, with the support of the city of Thionville. Merci à toutes et tous qui ont contribué à ce projet. #freehand #noprojector #noframe #spraycanart #mural #muralism #everydayallday #nonstop #tantquonestjeune
Via This is Colossal
