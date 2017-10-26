Artist recreates iconic sneakers with sushi ingredients

What happens when you’re out exercising and you suddenly get really hungry? You eat your shoes, of course.

Okay, maybe that’s a little unhygienic…

Milan-based chef and artist Yukia Hu doesn’t seem to be too worried about the hygiene of eating your shoes. Probably because the artistic foodie is making shoes from sushi.

If you’re not too fussed on going for a jog in these rice runners, don’t worry, there are also these slides, so you can take a slow stroll along the beach.

Fans of Yeezy and fish should be lining up right now, because this is totally for you.

Just imagine all those grains of rice squishing through your toes…

