What the alphabet would look like as popular electronic brands

In nursery rhymes, the letter ‘A’ traditionally stands for apple, the fruit. But in a more modern (read: more millennial) version, it now stands for Apple, the tech company.

Rio de Janeiro-based graphic and motion designer Vinicius Araujo has reimagined the alphabet’s 26 characters as representations of different tech brands. Called 36days Electronics, the series took the Helvetica typeface and modeled each letter to look like a flagship product.

For instance, the letter ‘A’ resembles Apple’s iconic Macintosh computer, while the letter ‘N’ appears to be a NES gaming system. Other brands include Beats by Dre, Canon, Intel, Kodak, Sony, Xerox, and Yamaha, among others.

Head on over to Araujo’s Behance page to see the entire series.

Via This is Colossal