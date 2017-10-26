Lost At E Minor
What the alphabet would look like as popular electronic brands
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for What the alphabet would look like as popular electronic brands
Design

What the alphabet would look like as popular electronic brands

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

In nursery rhymes, the letter ‘A’ traditionally stands for apple, the fruit. But in a more modern (read: more millennial) version, it now stands for Apple, the tech company.

Rio de Janeiro-based graphic and motion designer Vinicius Araujo has reimagined the alphabet’s 26 characters as representations of different tech brands. Called 36days Electronics, the series took the Helvetica typeface and modeled each letter to look like a flagship product.

For instance, the letter ‘A’ resembles Apple’s iconic Macintosh computer, while the letter ‘N’ appears to be a NES gaming system. Other brands include Beats by Dre, Canon, Intel, Kodak, Sony, Xerox, and Yamaha, among others.

Beats

Canon

Head on over to Araujo’s Behance page to see the entire series.

Epson

Intel

JBL

Kodak

LG

Nintendo

UE

Yamaha

Via This is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment